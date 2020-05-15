Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 15th of May 2020, seven new cases of laboratoryconfirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 3,025.

• No deaths were reported today.

• Of the 3025 cases reported to date, 94% (2854) has recovered, 4% (115) are still receiving care and 2% (56) have died • The seven newly reported cases were detected among Thai returnees from Pakistan (6 males and 1 female) who are now held in state quarantine in Chonburi Province.

• Less than 2% of persons under investigation (PUI) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

• To date, 68 of 77 provinces have reported cases.