Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 March 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 78 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 27,005. One new death was reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 97.2% (26,234) have recovered, 0.3% (87) have died, and 2.5% (684) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (484 are in conventional hospitals and 200 in field hospitals).

• The 78 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  4 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

15 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Tak (5 Thais, 4 Myanmar nationals), Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 1 Myanmar national), Bangkok (1 Thai), Samut Prakan (1 Thai), and Suphan Buri (1 Thai).

59 cases identified through active case finding, in Pathum Thani (1 Lao national), Samut Sakhon (4 Thais, 32 Myanmar nationals) and Bangkok (22 under case investigation). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 15,024 cases.

• Of 74 cases acquired in Thailand, 39 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 23 in Bangkok and 12 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 15 March 2021), 22,768 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,587 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 15,024 through active case finding, and 1,157 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 22,057 have recovered, 684 are receiving treatment, and 27 have died.

No new cases have been reported in 63 provinces in the past week.

• The 14 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (16,727), Bangkok (1,140), Pathum Thani (714), Chonburi (657), Rayong (584), Samut Prakan (367), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (195), Tak (183), Ang Thong (125), Nakhon Pathom (123), Samut Songkhram (71), Ayutthaya (58), and Phetchaburi (53).