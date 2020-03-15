Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 March 2020

Highlights

• On the 15th of March 2020, thirty-two new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 114.

• Nine cases are linked to Bangkok boxing stadiums.

• Eight cases are linked to a previously reported cluster from a Bangkok pub. There are now 21 cases included in that cluster.

• Three cases are related to the Suvarnibhumi airport in Bangkok including an immigration officer and two workers at a restaurant there.

• Seven cases (5 Thai and 2 non-Thai) had recently traveled abroad.

• Two cases are linked to a restaurant owner (Case #59).

• Three cases are under review by an expert panel and 51 suspected cases are pending laboratory confirmation.

• Of the 114 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 37 have recovered, 76 are in hospital (one is in severe condition), and one has died. 48 are imported cases, 55 are locally-transmitted cases. The source for the remaining case is unclear.

• There are currently a total 6,176 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs), this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.