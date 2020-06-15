Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 June 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 15th of June 2020, no new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,135.

• Of these cases, about 95% (2,987) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 3% (90) are receiving treatment.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past three weeks, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in repatriated Thai nationals (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission).