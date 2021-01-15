Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 15th of January 2021, 188 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 11,450.

• Of these, 72.4% (8,288) have recovered, 0.6% (69) have died, and 27% (3,093) are still receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 188 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 21 individuals who recently arrived in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 13 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.

• The 188 new cases reported today also include 81 ‘local transmissions’, details of which are as follows: - 81 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Bangkok (27), Nakhon Sawan (1), Nonthaburi (1), Narathiwat (1), Samut Prakan (2), Samut Sakhon (47), Chonburi (1), and Rayong (1).

• The remaining 73 cases reported today are migrant workers (53) and in the Thai population (20) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Pathum Thani (1), Samut Sakhon (52), Chanthaburi (2), Chacheongsao (7), Chonburi (3), Rayong (5), and Samut Prakan (3). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 3,260.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 15th January 2021), 7,213 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 3,481 were classified as local transmissions, 3,260 were detected through active case finding and 472 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 4,348 have recovered, 2,856 are receiving treatment, and 9 have died.