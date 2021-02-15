Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

On 15th February, 143 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the cumulative total number of cases to date to 24,714.Two new deaths were reported today.

Of the cases reported in Thailand, 92.6% (22,883) have recovered, 0.3% (82) have died, and 7.1% (1,749) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (1,112 are in conventional hospitals and 637 in field hospitals).

The 143 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 11 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

64 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Samut Sakhon (27 Thais, 25 Myanmar, 1 Cambodian), Samut Songkhram (1 Thai),

Nakhon Pathom (8 Thais), and Chonburi (1 Austrian, 1 Chinese).

68 cases identified through active case finding in Bangkok (1), Petchaburi (1), Pathum Thani (50) and Samut Sakhon (16).

There is a significant increase in new confirmed cases in several different Provinces - in comparison to previous weeks.

During the new wave between 15 December 2020 – 15 February 2021, 20,477 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 5,614 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,990 through active case finding, and 873 are individuals who entered Thailand, detected through screening in quarantine. At present, 18,706 have recovered, 1,749 are receiving treatment, and 22 have died.