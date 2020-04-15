Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 15 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 15th of April 2020, 30 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,643.

• Of these, almost 57% (1,497) have recovered, about 1.5% (43) have died, and about 41.5% (1,103) are receiving treatment.

• Of the newly reported cases, 2 were identified in people returning from outside Thailand. To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in state-arranged venues.

• The total number of infected healthcare workers remains at 102 (4% of all cases). To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

• A total of 19 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Two of the new cases are reported in individuals who attended crowded places.

• 68 of 77 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Bangkok has the highest number of cases (1,328), followed by Phuket (190) and Nonthaburi (149).

• The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the restrictions on international flights to Thailand until 30 April 2020.

More information is available at https://www.caat.or.th/th/archives/49587