Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 14 July 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 14th of July 2020, seven new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,227.

• Of these cases, about 96% (3,091) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 2% (78) are still receiving treatment.

• Of the seven newly confirmed cases, one is a 66 year old Thai national who returned from the United States on July 9th. She is asymptomatic, but tested positive on 12th July while in State Quarantine. The remaining six cases are in Thai nationals aged 20-32 years of age who returned from Egypt arriving in Thailand on July 8th at the same time as a previously confirmed case. All six were confirmed COVID-19 positive on 11th July while in State Quarantine in Chonburi. Four of the six cases reported close contact with the previously confirmed case.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past 50 days, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in people who were infected outside of Thailand and were diagnosed after arriving in Thailand (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission). Members of the public must continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).