Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 14 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 14th of January 2021, 271 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 11,262.

• Of these, 68% (7,660) have recovered, 0.6% (69) have died, and 31.4% (3,533) are still receiving treatment or under isolation. Two new deaths were reported today.

• The 271 laboratory-confirmed cases reported include 11 individuals who recently arrived in Thailand and were diagnosed while in quarantine facilities and 1 individual who entered Thailand through the land border.

• The 271 new cases reported today also included the following:  78 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Bangkok (14), Samut Prakan (5), Chonburi (5), Rayong (8), Nakhon Ratchasima (1), Nonthaburi (2), Pathum Thani (1), Samut Sakhon (36), Sing Buri (1), and Ang Thong (5).

• The remaining 181 cases reported today are migrant workers (171) and in the Thai population (10) who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (172), Chacheongsao (1), Chonburi (5), and Rayong (3). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 3,187.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 60 provinces. No additional province reported new cases today. Of the 60 provinces with active cases, 10 provinces have reported more than 50 cumulative cases, 12 provinces have reported between 11 to 50 cumulative cases, and 38 provinces have reported between 1 to 10 cumulative cases.

• The 10 provinces that reported more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (3,599), Chonburi (630), Rayong (564), Bangkok (526), Samut Prakan (304), Chanthaburi (212), Nonthaburi (149), Nakhon Pathom (77), Ang Thong (89), and Pathum Thani (68).

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 14th January 2021), 7,025 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 3,400 were classified as local transmissions, 3,187 were detected through active case finding and 438 from individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 3,720 have recovered, 3,296 are receiving treatment and 9 have died.