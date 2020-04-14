Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 14 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 14th of April 2020, 34 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,613.

• Of these, more than 54% (1,405) have recovered, about 1.5% (41) have died, and about 45% (1,167) are receiving treatment.

• Of the newly reported cases, three were identified in people returning from outside Thailand. To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in statearranged venues.

• The total number of infected healthcare workers is 102 (4% of all cases). To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

• A total of 27 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, mainly among family members. Two of the new cases are reported in individuals who either attended crowded places, or whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people.

• 68 of 77 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Bangkok has the highest number of cases (1,311), followed by Phuket (186) and Nonthaburi (150).