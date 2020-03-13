Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 13 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 13th of March 2020, five new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 75.

• All new cases are Thai nationals and their ages range from 19-37.

• Two cases, a 36-year-old female (Case #71) and a 37-year-old female (Case #72) are linked to a cluster of cases announced yesterday that were connected to a party.

• The third case (#73) is a 19-year-old male who is now admitted to a private hospital and is the brother of case number 57.

• The fourth case (#74) is a 29-year-old female and a friend of case number 57.

• The fifth case (#75) is a 37-year-old male who is currently at a public hospital and is a friend of case 74.

• Of the 75 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 35 have recovered, 39 are in hospital and one has died. 41 are imported cases, 33 are locally-transmitted cases. The source for the remaining cases is unclear.

• There are currently a total 5,496 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs), this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.