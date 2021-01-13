Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 13 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 13th of January 2021, 157 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 10,991.

• Of these, 63.2% (6,943) have recovered, 0.6% (67) have died, and 36.2% (3,981) are still receiving treatment or under isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 157 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 4 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 21 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.

• The 157 new cases reported today also included the following

90 cases classified as ‘local transmission’ (linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases), in Chiang Mai (2), Phetchaburi (4), Bangkok (24), Nonthaburi (2), Pathum Thani (2), Samut Prakan (15), Chonburi (9), Samut Songkhram (1), Samut Sakhon (25), Ang Thong (3), Phitsanulok (1), Trang (1) and Nong Khai (1).

42 cases in migrant workers (19) and in the Thai population (23) linked to the Samut Sakhon event identified through contact tracing and active case finding in Pathum Thani (13), Samut Sakhon (10), Rayong (12), Chonburi (5), Samut Prakan (2). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 3,006 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 60 provinces. One additional province – Phitsanulok – reported new cases (1) today.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 13th January 2021), 6,754 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 3,317 were classified as local transmission, 3,041 were detected through active case finding and 396 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 3,003 have recovered, 2,240 are in conventional hospitals, 1,511 are currently in field hospitals or other facilities and 7 have died.

• Of the 60 provinces with active cases, 10 provinces reported more than 50 cumulative cases, 12 provinces reported between 11 and 50 cumulative cases, and 38 provinces reported between 1 and 10 cumulative cases. The remaining 17 provinces have not reported cases during this new wave.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (3,391), Chonburi (620), Rayong (541), Bangkok (512), Samut Prakan (298), Chanthaburi (212), Nonthaburi (147), Nakhon Pathom (75), Ang Thong (84), and Pathum Thani (67).