Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 13 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 13th of April 2020, 28 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,579.

• 50% (1,288) have recovered, 1.5% (40) have died, and 48.5% (1,251) are receiving treatment. The majority of patients currently in hospitals have mild symptoms.

• Of the newly reported cases, four were identified in people returning from outside Thailand. To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in statearranged venues.

• An additional three healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number to 102 (4% of all cases). Currently, approximately 50% of these infections are related to patients not disclosing a history of possible exposure to COVID-19. To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

• A total of 18 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, mainly among family members. Three of the new cases are reported in individuals who either attended crowded places, or whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people.

• 68 of 77 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The three provinces with the highest numbers of cases are Bangkok (1306), Phuket (182) and Nonthaburi (148).