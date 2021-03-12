Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 12 March 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 81 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 26,679. No new death was reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 97.7% (26,056) have recovered, 0.3% (85) have died, and 2% (538) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (412 are in conventional hospitals and 126 in field hospitals).

• The 81 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

- 11 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 3 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.

- 30 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (1 Thai, 2 Myanmar nationals, 1 Lao, 1 unknown), Pathum Thani (4 Thais, 2 Myanmar nationals, 1 Cambodian), Phetchaburi (2 Thais), Tak (2 Myanmar nationals) and Samut Sakhon (1 Thai, 13 Myanmar nationals).

- 37 cases identified through active case finding, in Tak (3 Myanmar nationals), Pathum Thani (2 Thais, 10 Myanmar nationals, 1 Cambodian) and Samut Sakhon (5 Thais, 16 Myanmar nationals). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 14,795 cases.

• Of 67 cases acquired in Thailand, 35 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 5 in Bangkok and 27 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 12 March 2021), 22,442 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,519 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 14,795 through active case finding, and 1,128 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 21,879 have recovered, 538 are receiving treatment, and 25 have died.

• No new cases have been reported in 65 provinces in the past week.