Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 12 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 12th of March 2020, eleven new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 70.

• All eleven new cases are Thai nationals, their ages range from 25-38. The cases were part of a group of 15 people who attended a party at a venue in Bangkok; the remaining four people all tested negative.

• The first person in this group to become unwell developed symptoms on 25 February, before joining their friends several days later. Beginning 4th March, some friends started to develop symptoms, leading to the laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection in the other 10 cases. Contact tracing of 70 friends and family members has not identified any additional cases.

• The MoPH also announced that they expect COVID-19 testing capacity to be expanded to all Regional and some Provincial laboratories within the next 2 weeks.

• Of the 70 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 35 have recovered, 34 are in hospital and one has died. 41 are imported cases, 28 are locally-transmitted cases and for the remaining case the source of infection is unclear.

• There are currently 1,447 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs), this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.