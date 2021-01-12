Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 12 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 12th of January 2021, 287 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 10,834.

• Of these, 62.1% (6,732) have recovered, 0.6% (67) have died, and 37.2% (4,035) are still receiving treatment or under isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 287 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 9 individuals who were under quarantine facilities after arriving in Thailand.

• The 287 new cases reported today also include 153 classified as ‘local transmissions’, details of which are as follows: - 139 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or having had contact with confirmed cases, including in Samut Sakhon (51), Suphan Buri (1), Ang Thong (8), Sing Buri (1), Bangkok (32), Samut Prakan (10),

Chonburi (8), Rayong (7), Chiang Mai (2), Khon Kaen (1), Chachoengsao (2), Sing Buri (1), Pathum Thani (5),

Ayutthaya (3), Roi Et (1), and Lopburi (6). - 14 cases still under investigation and verification came from Rayong (2), Bangkok (1), Chonburi (9), and Samut Prakan (2).

• The remaining 125 cases reported today are migrant workers (121) and in the Thai population (4) who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon. This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,964.

• Locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 59 provinces. One additional province – Roi Et – reported new cases (1) today.

• Between 18th December 2020 and 12th January 2021 (the new wave), 6,208 confirmed cases have been reported. More than half were reported in Samut Sakhon.

• Of the 59 provinces with active cases, 10 provinces reported more than 50 cumulative cases, 12 provinces reported between 11 and 50 cumulative cases, and 37 provinces reported between 1 and 10 cumulative cases.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (3,356), Chonburi (606), Rayong (541),

Bangkok (488), Samut Prakan (281), Chanthaburi (212), Nonthaburi (145), Nakhon Pathom (75), Ang Thong (81), and Pathum Thani (52).