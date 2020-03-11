Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 11 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

On the 11th of March 2020, six new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 59.

Two cases are connected to Suvarnabhumi airport: a 21-year-old immigration officer who was admitted to hospital with symptoms on 8 March, and a security officer, age 40, who developed symptoms on 7 March and was admitted to hospital on 9 March.

A third case is a 25-year-old Thai office worker, who developed mild symptoms on 25 February. Their condition progressed to pneumonia, leading to laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection.

Two cases are travel-related: A 27-year-old Thai national who returned from Korea on 7 February but only developed symptoms much later and was confirmed with COVID-19 on 8th March, and a 40-year-old Thai national who was admitted to a hospital in Japan for treatment of a fractured wrist, then returned to Thailand on 26 February and was admitted to hospital for further treatment of the injury on 27 February, where they were later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The final case is a Singapore national living in Thailand who had symptoms on 6 March and was admitted to hospital on 9 March.

The MoPH is also following possible transmission by a Singapore national who visited Thailand for one day, meeting with work colleagues, before returning to Singapore and developing symptoms; leading to a diagnosis of COVID-19. The individual had visited other countries including the UK prior to visiting Thailand; their 84 contacts (all Bangkok-based colleagues) have so far tested negative. The patient is now receiving treatment in Singapore.

Of the 59 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 34 have recovered, 24 are in hospital and one has died. 40 are imported cases, and 13 are locally-transmitted cases.