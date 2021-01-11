Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 11 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 11th of January 2021, 249 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number to 10,547.

• Of these, 62.3% (6,566) have recovered, 0.6% (67) have died, and 37.1% (3,914) are still receiving treatment or are under isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 249 laboratory-confirmed cases include 11 individuals who recently arrived in Thailand and were detected while under quarantine facilities and 14 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.1

• The 249 new cases also include 176 cases classified as ‘local transmissions’, as follows:

147 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (37), Nonthaburi (31), Ang Thong (19), Kanchanaburi (1), Chiang Mai (1), Chonburi (8), Pathum Thani (1), Bangkok (36), Chanthaburi (2), Nakhon Sawan (1), Ayutthaya (2), Samut Prakan (6), Singburi (2).

29 cases under investigation and verification were from Ubon Ratchathani (1), Ayutthaya (1), Chiang Mai (1), Nonthaburi (1), Rayong (11), Chonburi (12), and Samut Prakan (2).

• The remaining 48 cases reported were found among migrant workers and in the Thai population who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding in Bangkok (1), Nonthaburi (4), Samut Sakhon (43). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,839 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 58 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today and 21 provinces reported no new cases in the past 7 days.

• Between 18th December 2020 and 11th January 2021 (the new wave), 6,090 confirmed cases have been reported.

More than half were reported in Samut Sakhon.

• The 9 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (3,341), Chonburi (587), Rayong (532), Bangkok (456), Samut Prakan (269), Chanthaburi (212), Nonthaburi (145), Nakhon Pathom (75), and Ang Thong (73).

• Of the 58 provinces with active cases, 9 provinces reported more than 50 cumulative cases (red), 13 provinces reported between 11 and 50 cumulative cases (orange), and 36 provinces reported between 1 and 10 cumulative cases (yellow and green).