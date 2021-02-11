Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 11 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 201 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 24,104. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases, 82% (19,799) have recovered, 0.3% (80) have died, and 17.5% (4,225) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. Of 4,225 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,694 are in conventional hospitals and 1,531 are in field hospitals.

• The 201 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:

16 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

96 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (16), Samut Sakhon (56), Tak (23) and Nonthaburi (1). Of these, 54 are migrant work- ers and 42 are Thai nationals.

89 cases including migrant workers (76) and Thai nationals (13) identified through active case finding, in Bangkok (1), Tak (14), Rayong (1) and Samut Sakhon (73). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 13,634 cases.

• Of 185 cases acquired in Thailand, about 70% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 9% in Bangkok and 21% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 11th February 2021), 19,867 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 5,417 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,634 were detected through active case finding and 816 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 15,859 have recovered, 3,988 are receiving treatment, and 20 have died.

• COVID-19 cases acquired in Thailand in the new wave have been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 12 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (15,316), Bangkok (896), Chonburi (649), Rayong (581), Samut Prakan (361), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (169), Ang Thong (113), Pathum Thani (91), and Nakhon Pathom (79), Tak (77) and Samut Songkhram (67).