Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 11 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 11th of April 2020, 45 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,518.

• Of the newly reported cases, twelve cases were identified in people returning from outside Thailand.

• To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in statearranged venues.

• An additional two healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number to 86 (3.4% of all cases).

• To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

• A total of 23 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, mainly among family members. Four of the new cases are reported in individuals who either attended crowded places, or whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people.

• 68 of 77 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Provinces with the highest numbers of cases are Bangkok (1280), Phuket (172), Nonthaburi (148), Samut Prakan (106) and Yala (77). The nine Provinces that currently have no reported cases are Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nan, Ranong, Singburi and Trat.