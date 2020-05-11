Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 10 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

On the 10th of May 2020, 5 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 3,009.

Of the 3009 cases reported, 2,794 people (93%) have recovered, 159 (5.3%) are still receiving treatment and 56 (1.9%) have died.

Two new cases were reported today in persons who had close contacts with previously confirmed cases. One case is in Bangkok (female, age 44) and the other case (male, age 80) is in Narathiwat.

Another three persons were reported in persons who returned from other countries (2 Pakistan,1 UAE) and were held in state/local quarantine.