Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 10 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 10th of March 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced three new cases of COVID-19, all Thai nationals, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 53.

• One case is a female, age 41, who has not traveled abroad recently, and has been in close contact with one of the confirmed cases announced on 7 March, a Thai national who had recently traveled to Italy. This case was detected by contact-tracing following confirmation of the earlier case.

• The other two cases are a man, age 47, with no travel history, who had symptoms, went to a hospital and was diagnosed and confirmed with COVID-19. His wife, age 46, who had recently returned from travel to Italy, was then also tested and confirmed as a case.

• Of the 53 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 33 have recovered, 19 are in hospital and one has died. 40 are imported cases, and 13 are locally-transmitted cases.

• There are 1,875 PUIs, this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.