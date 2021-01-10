Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 10 January 2021

Spotlight

• On the 10th of January 2021, 245 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 10,298. No new deaths were reported.

• Of all cases, 62.4% (6,428) have recovered, 0.7% (67) have died, and 36.9% (3,803) are hospitalized or in isolation.

• The 245 new laboratory-confirmed cases include 21 who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine, and 181 cases classified as ‘local transmission’:

• 74 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including in Phetchaburi (3), Ang Thong (2), Chonburi (12), Chiang Mai (5), Nonthaburi (2), Suphan Buri (1), Pathum Thani (7), Samut Songkhram (1), Lopburi (8), Bangkok (14), Sing Buri (2), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (3), Samut Prakan (14).

• 107 cases are under investigation and verification including in Bangkok (2), Chanthaburi (6), Chachoengsao (1), Samut Prakan (50), Chonburi (27), Rayong (15), Samut Prakan (5), Sa Kaeo (1).

• The remaining 43 cases reported today are migrant workers and in the Thai population who were identified in relation to the Samut Sakhon event through contact tracing and active case finding, in Bangkok (6), Chonburi (10), Samut Prakan (4), Samut Sakhon (23). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,791 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 58 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.