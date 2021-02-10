Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 10 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 157 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 23,903.

• Of these, 79.1% (18,914) have recovered, 0.3% (80) have died, and 20.5% (4,909) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

One new death was reported today.

• Of 4,909 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,593 are in conventional hospitals and 2,316 are in field hospitals.

• The 157 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  8 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 5 individuals who entered Thailand to receive treatment.  38 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (8), Samut Songkhram (1), Maha Sarakham (1) and Samut Sakhon (28).

Of these, 7 are migrant workers and 31 are Thai nationals.  106 cases including migrant workers (69) and Thai nationals (37) identified through active case finding, in Samut Songkhram (2) and Samut Sakhon (104). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 13,545 cases.

• The new cases reported today include a 2-day-old infant - the youngest patient reported in Thailand so far.

• Of 144 cases acquired in Thailand, about 92% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 6% in Bangkok and 3% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 10th February 2021), 19,666 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 5,321 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,545 were detected through active case finding and 800 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 14,974 have recovered, 4,672 are receiving treatment, and 20 have died.