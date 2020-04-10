Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 10 April 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
- On the 10th of April 2020, 50 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,473.
- Of the newly reported cases, three cases were identified in people returning from outside Thailand.
- To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in state-arranged venues.
- An additional four healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number to 84 (3.4% of all cases).
- To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
- A total of 27 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, mainly among family members. Five of the new cases are reported in individuals whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people.
- 68 of 77 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.