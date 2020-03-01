Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 1 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 1st March 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand announced the death of a 35-year-old male Thai national with COVID-19 infection. He was initially suspected to have dengue virus infection at the time of presentation on 27th January, before being transferred to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute following a positive test for COVID-19. His death on 29th February marks the first case of COVID-19 in Thailand with this outcome.

• The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand now stands at 42, of which 30 have recovered, 11 remain in hospital and one has died. One patient remains severely unwell.

• The cumulative number of PUIs stands at 2,953. Of this total, 1,234 are currently under treatment/investigation; this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19.

• The Thailand Ministry of Public Health recommends postponing or cancelling large public gatherings in Thailand. if unavoidable, organizers should adhere with Ministry recommendations on the prevention of COVID-19 infection.

• The designation of COVID-19 as a dangerous communicable disease based on provisions in Sections 5 and 6 of the Communicable Disease Act will take effect today, Sunday, 1st March 2020. This gives legal authority to Public Health Officers to test, treat and quarantine people infected with COVID-19 as well as high-risk contacts if needed.

• The Ministry list of COVID-19-affected countries or areas includes: Italy, Iran, Japan, Singapore and South Korea in addition to mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taipei and environs.

• WHO reiterates that health screening and surveillance systems in Thailand – at points of entry into the country as well as nationwide - are robust and capable of tracking suspected cases quickly, allowing health authorities to implement protocols to ensure isolation, contact tracing, testing and treatment of symptoms.