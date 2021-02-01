Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 1 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 836 new cases (up 4% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 19,618.

• Of these, 64% (12,514) have recovered, 0.4% (77) have died, and 36% (7,027) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 836 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

4 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

39 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (32),

Bangkok (5) and Ratchaburi (2). Of these, 18 are migrant workers and 21 are Thai nationals.

The remaining 793 cases reported today are migrant workers (698) and Thai nationals (95) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (782), Maha Sarakham (6) and Bangkok (5). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 10,077 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today. 42 provinces reported no cases in the past 7 days.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (11,182), Bangkok (766), Chonburi (649), Rayong (580), Samut Prakan (360), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (165), Ang Thong (113), Pathum Thani (87), and Nakhon Pathom (78).