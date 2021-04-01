Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 1 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On 31st March, 42 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 28,863.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 95% (27,426) have recovered, 0.3% (94) have died, and 4.7% (1,343) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (979 are in conventional hospitals and 364 in field hospitals).

• The 42 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  16 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 2 individuals who entered Thailand through the land borders

 19 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (7 Thais, 1 Myanmar national), Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 6 Myanmar nationals). And Samut Prakan (3 Thais)

 5 cases identified through active case finding, in Bangkok (1 Myanmar national, 1 Lao national) and Samut Sakhon (1 Thai, 2 Myanmar nationals). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 16,062 cases.

• Of the 24 cases acquired in Thailand, 11 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 10 in Bangkok and 3 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 26 March 2021), 24,626 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 7,241 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 16,062 through active case finding, and 1,323 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 23,249 have recovered, 1,343 are receiving treatment, and 34 have died.

• During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 67 provinces in Thailand. Nine provinces reported new cases since the beginning of the week 28th –31st March, 2021).

• The 15 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (17,112), Bangkok (2,175), Pathum Thani (763), Chonburi (658), Rayong (584), Samut Prakan (415), Chanthaburi (221), Tak (214), Nonthaburi (198), Nakhon Pathom (173), Ang Thong (125), Phetchaburi (90), Samut Songkhram (73), and Ayutthaya (64), Ratchaburi (51)