Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 09 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 9th of April 2020, 54 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,423.

• Of the newly reported cases, 5 cases were identified in people returning from outside Thailand.

• To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in statearranged venues.  An additional 4 healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 to 80, which is 3.4% of all cases. These cases include 36 nurses and 16 doctors, with the rest working in allied healthcare professions .

• To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

• A total of 22 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Twelve new cases are reported in individuals whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people.

• 67 of 77 provinces have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.