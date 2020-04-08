Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 08 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 8th of April 2020, 111 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,369.

• Of the newly reported cases, 42 cases were identified in people returning from a religious gathering in Indonesia.

• To reduce transmission from imported cases, all persons returning from other countries will be quarantined in statearranged venues.

• An additional two healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 to 55. To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

• A total of 37 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Only four new cases are reported in individuals whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people, suggesting that restrictions on gatherings may be having some effect.

• 67 of 77 provinces have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.