Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 07 April 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- On the 7th of April 2020, 38 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,258.
- Of the newly reported cases, three cases were identified in people entering or returning to Thailand; likely reflecting steps taken to reduce the number of people entering the country.
- A total of 17 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases (11 from Bangkok). Only seven new cases are reported in individuals whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people, suggesting that restrictions on gatherings may be having some effect.
- 66 of 77 provinces have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- An additional 3 healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 to 53. To protect healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential that everyone complies with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.