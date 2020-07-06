Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 06 July 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 6th of July 2020, five new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,195.

• Of these cases, about 96% (3,072) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 2% (65) are still receiving treatment.

• All five new cases are in Thai nationals currently in State Quarantine, who returned from Kuwait. Four are male workers aged 34, 46, 48 and 51 years. The other is 37-year-old female massage practitioner. All five cases were on the same flight with five previously confirmed cases and arrived in Thailand on June 29th. Three of the new cases were confirmed COVID-19 positive on July 2nd and two were confirmed on July 5th while in State Quarantine in Bangkok. All of them were asymptomatic.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past six weeks, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in repatriated Thai nationals (there were no reported cases due to local transmission). Members of the public must continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).