Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 06 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 6th of April 2020, 51 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,220.

• Of the newly reported cases, only two cases were identified in people entering or returning to Thailand; likely reflecting steps taken to reduce the number of people entering the country.

• A total of 22 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Only three new cases are reported in individuals whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people, suggesting that restrictions on gatherings may be having some effect.

• 66 of 77 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of all the cases reported, 1090 have occurred in Bangkok

• An analysis of how infection was transmitted between confirmed cases in Bangkok and their contacts showed that contact occurred mostly at home (35%), followed by in a social gathering (21%), at work (22%), or in a crowded place (16%). In 5% of cases the type of contact was unknown. A similar pattern is also observed among cases occurring in the provinces, with most transmission occurring at home (49%). This analysis further highlights the ongoing need for strict adherence with social distancing in all settings

• An additional 13 healthcare workers are included in the newly reported cases, bringing the total number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 to 50. To protect our healthcare workers and the healthcare system, it is essential we all comply with measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.