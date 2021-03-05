Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 05 March 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 79 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 26,241. No new death was reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 97.7% (25,641) have recovered, 0.3% (85) have died, and 2% (515) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (436 are in conventional hospitals and 79 in field hospitals).

• The 79 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 12 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 2 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.

 22 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (3 Thais, 3 Burmese), Chonburi (1 Chinese),

Pathum Thani (2 Thais, 1 Burmese), and Samut Sakhon (5 Thais, 7 Burmese).

 43 cases identified through active case finding in Pathum Thani (2 Thais, 3 Burmese) and Samut Sakhon (8 Thais, 30 Burmese). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 14,616 cases.

• Of 65 cases acquired in Thailand, 77% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 9% in Bangkok and 14% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 5 March 2021), 22,004 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,339 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 14,616 through active case finding, and 940 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 21,464 have recovered, 515 are receiving treatment, and 25 have died.

• Confirmed cases in the new wave in Thailand have been reported in 63 provinces. During 28 February – 5 March 2021, new cases have been reported in 11 provinces.

• The 13 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (16,339), Bangkok (983), Chonburi (657), Pathum Thani (657), Rayong (584), Samut Prakan (366), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (180), Tak (168), Ang Thong (123), Nakhon Pathom (120), Samut Songkhram (71), and Ayutthaya (56).