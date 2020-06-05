Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 05 June 2020

SPOTLIGHT

On the 5th of June 2020, one new case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 was reported by the Ministry of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases to 3,102.

Of these, 96% (2,971) have recovered, about 2% (58) have died, and about 2% (73) are receiving treatment.

The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man under state quarantine in Bangkok. He worked at a camp in Kuwait prior to returning Thailand on 24th of May and tested positive on June 3rd. He is currently asymptomatic.

No new deaths were reported today.

In the past week, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in returnees (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission).

It is essential that members of the public continue to adhere to preventive measures including frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquette, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded places.