Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 05 June 2020

  • On the 5th of June 2020, one new case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 was reported by the Ministry of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases to 3,102.

  • Of these, 96% (2,971) have recovered, about 2% (58) have died, and about 2% (73) are receiving treatment.

  • The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man under state quarantine in Bangkok. He worked at a camp in Kuwait prior to returning Thailand on 24th of May and tested positive on June 3rd. He is currently asymptomatic.

  • No new deaths were reported today.

  • In the past week, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in returnees (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission).

  • It is essential that members of the public continue to adhere to preventive measures including frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquette, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

  • Using the Thai Chana website and mobile app is highly recommended by national authorities.

