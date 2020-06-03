Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 03 June 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 3rd of June 2020, one new case of laboratoryconfirmed COVID-19 was reported by the Ministry of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases to 3,084.

• Of these, 96% (2,968) have recovered, about 2% (58) have died, and about 2% (58) are receiving treatment.

• The new case is a 26-year-old Thai man returning from Saudi Arabia via Padang Besar checkpoint along the ThaiMalaysian border on 25th of May.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past week, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in returnees (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission).

• It is essential that members of the public avoid continue to adhere to preventive measures including frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquette, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

• Using the Thai Chana website and mobile app is highly recommended by national authorities