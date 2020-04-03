Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 03 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 3rd of April 2020, 103 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 1,978.

• Of the newly reported cases, 15 cases were identified in people entering the country, highlighting the need for strict compliance with quarantine requirements. The Thai Government has announced that between now and 15 April, Thailand will take steps to reduce the number of people entering the country.

• A total of 39 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, highlighting the need for strict adherence with social distancing in all settings. Cases are also still being reported in individuals whose work brings them into contact with large numbers of people, suggesting that further social distancing restrictions may be required.

• 62 of 76 provinces have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Approximately half of the cases to date have occurred in Bangkok and half have been detected in other provinces.