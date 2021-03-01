Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 01 March 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 80 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 26,031. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases, 97.3% (25,324) have recovered, 0.3% (83) have died, and 2.4% (624) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of those receiving treatment, 543 are in conventional hospitals and 81 are in field hospitals.

• The laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

- 16 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

- 28 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (12 Thais, 7 Burmese), Tak (3 Thais), Nakhon Pathom (2 Thais), Bangkok (1 Burmese, 1 Thai), Chonburi (1 Burmese), Ratchaburi (1 Burmese)

- 36 cases identified through active case finding in Pathum Thani (4 Thais, 31 Burmese) and Nonthaburi (1 Thai).

• Of 64 cases acquired in Thailand 29.7% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 3.1% in Bangkok and 67.2% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 1 March 2021), 21,794 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,229 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 14,553 were detected through active case finding and 1,012 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 21,147 have recovered, 624 are receiving treatment, and 23 have died.

• COVID-19 cases acquired in Thailand in the new wave have been reported in 63 provinces.