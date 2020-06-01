Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 01 June 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 1st of June 2020, one new case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 was reported by the Ministry of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases to 3,082.

• Of these, 96% (2,965) have recovered, about 2% (57) have died, and about 2% (60) are receiving treatment.

• The new case is a 43-year-old Thai female who returned from Russia on May 20th and who was found positive for COVID-19 only after here second RT-PCR testing on May 31st • No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past week, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in returnees (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission).

• It is essential that members of the public avoid complacency and continue to adhere to preventive measures including frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquette, maintaining physical and social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

• Using the Thai Chana website and mobile app is highly recommended by national authorities