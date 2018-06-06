City Hall, provinces roll out flood plans

WRITER: SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

City Hall has rolled out water management strategies to tackle flooding across Bangkok and five neighbouring provinces during this year's rainy season.

Speaking during a water management meeting at City Hall, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Tuesday the measures would be implemented in the capital and the five neighbouring provinces of Nakhon Pathom, Chachoengsao, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

The Thai Meteorological Department expects lower than average rainfall this year, but flooding has become a perennial problem affecting the capital and surrounding areas during the rainy season that lasts until October.

Pol Gen Aswin said preventive measures and solutions to flooding were discussed at the meeting which was also attended by the governors of the five provinces.

Regarding the prevention measures, City Hall workers will complete the removal of rubbish and weeds blocking water flow and dredging 80 local canals this month so they can carry and discharge rainwater to natural watercourses including the Chao Phraya River.

The agency will also finish dredging roadside ditches and cleaning drainage pipes covering 3,297 kilometres in total next month.

A total of 698 pumping stations and weirs will be on standby with a total capacity to divert 2,229 cubic metres of water per second while the pumping stations can release 903 cu/m per second into the Chao Phraya River.

More water pumps which can discharge 482 cu/m of water per second will be installed in flood-prone areas while 60 flow-thruster boats to push water along canals will be prepared.

Maintenance will be conducted on four water tunnels which can discharge 195 cu/m of floodwater per second. Water levels in canals and kaem ling (monkey cheek) water-retention ponds will be lowered in preparation to take around 13.07 million cu/m of rainwater before it is released along public drainage systems.

Flooding equipment, including around 2.8 million sandbags and 18 power-generating trucks have also been arranged.

Around 700 officials from 108 City Hall Bangkok Emergency Service Teams (Best) will also be on standby to provide assistance for flood-affected residents.

In addition, the Bangkok Flood Control Centre will issue flood warnings and information, as well as receive calls from flood-affected victims around the clock via radio and social media.

Pol Gen Aswin also said there are water management plans for for main routes linking the capital to surrounding provinces: Phahonyothin Road to Pathum Thani, Chaeng Watthana Road and Ngam Wong Wan Roads connecting to Nonthaburi and Sukhumvit Road with Samut Prakan.