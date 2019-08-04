China offers to help Manage Water in Mekong River to alleviate Drought

BANGKOK, 1st August 2019 (NNT) - The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, has confirmed that China has offered to help Thailand manage water in the Mekong River. China has already released more water into the upper Mekong River to alleviate drought in Thailand.

During a bilateral meeting between Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and his Chinese counterpart, the management of Mekong River water was initially discussed. Since then, management of water in the international river has been carried out for the last two weeks in order to contain drought and alleviate the woes of people in neighboring countries. Mr Yi considered the matter a shared problem.

He said a problem of the Thai people was the problem of the Chinese people as well. He said China’s Lan Chang River which becomes the Mekong River has also been affected by drought. However, China has decided to release more water from the Lan Chang River into the Mekong River than in previous years.

Information and Source

Reporter : tewit kemtong

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th