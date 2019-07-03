03 Jul 2019

Chiang Mai to host UNOCHA disaster response exercise this December

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 17 June 2019 (NNT) - Officials from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) and instructors from various countries have held a meeting preparing for a disaster response exercise to be held in Chiang Mai this December.

Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Komsan Suwanampha today presided over a meeting on the preparation and area evaluation for the upcoming UN OCHR’s Asia-Pacific disaster response exercises. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s Director of Research and International Cooperation Bureau Saharat Wongsakulwiwat delivered his remarks on the preparedness of the exercise in this meeting attended by OCHA Asia and the Pacific (ROAP) delegates, exercise instructors, World Health Organization delegates, and representative from international organizations and related Thai agencies.

The Cabinet has approved and assigned the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be the host of 2019 Asia-Pacific disaster response exercises in compliance with the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group’s (INSARAG) urban area search and rescue standard in order to respond to disasters in Thailand, according to the National Disaster Prevention Plan BE 2558.

The exercise, which will be taking place in Chiang Mai in December, will simulate an earthquake in the area, triggering policy and local levels agencies to rehearse their response plans systematically, from before, during, and after the disaster. The exercise will help enhance the capacity of Thailand’s OCHA team in keeping with international standards.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

