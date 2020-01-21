Chao Phraya dam water critically low

CHAI NAT: The water in the Chao Phraya dam reservoir in Sapphaya district is at a critically low level due to the unrelenting and spreading drought, and the rate of discharge is again being reduced.

As of Monday morning, the water level on the northern side of the dam was at only 13.45 metres, below the standard retention level of 16.50m.

This indicates this year's drought is more serious than last year's, when the water level on Jan 20 was 15.60m.

If there is no fresh inflow from the North, the amount of water would fall below the operating level in four months, local reports said.

The Chao Phraya dam is currently discharging water at the limited rate of 75 million cubic metres per second - only enough to maintain the ecological system and push back the salty water in the Chao Phraya river.