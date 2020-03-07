Canal residents feel the heat

'Big dry' leaves raft homes high and dry

PUBLISHED : 7 MAR 2020 AT 00:06

WRITER: CHALIT POOMRUANG AND SARITDET MARUKATAT

NAKHON SAWAN: Raft people in this central province have been living high and dry for about five months now -- an indication of the severity of the drought that has spread to more than two dozen provinces.

Saifon Detchom lives on a raft in Klong Bang Phra Luang in Muang district. She said the dry season this year is the worst in recent memory -- and is making her life miserable.

"Life is very difficult," she said, sitting on the deck surrounding her grounded "floating" house. "The canal has never dried up like this before. I cannot even bathe in the canal."

Klong Bang Phra Luang receives water from the Yom River, but the canal has been dry since November last year. The river does not have enough water to feed its tributaries.

Tambon Bang Phra Luang in Muang district, about 25 kilometres north of Nakhon Sawan municipality, has 723 households, 30 of them normally live on rafts floating in the canal. These raft people use the canal water for bathing, while tap water is provided by the Bang Phra Luang tambon administration organisation (TAO).

"About half the 30 floating houses are completely affected by the drought," TAO chief Thepporn Ratchakit said. The others have water from time to time, as their rafts are moored in a deeper part of the canal, he added.

The drought this year was the worst he had experienced since 1994, and things were likely to get worse with the hot, summer season peaking in April.

"We will help them as best we can, they will at least have tap water," Mr Thepporn said.

Nakhon Sawan is one of 22 provinces that have been declared disaster areas by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, which has freed up funds and resources to give them urgent assistance. But the aid covers only some areas in the provinces, those that are suffering the most.

The Meteorological Department has said the whole country is facing its worst drought in four decades due to less-than-expected rainfall last year. The weather agency expects the big dry to last until the end of June.

Rice is the main cash crop of the people of tambon Bang Phra Luang, and the drought spells trouble for them.

The Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) has said off-season rice is one crop most likely to be affected. But sugar cane and cassava planters will be hurt too.

"Water shortages in this region, a key region for off-season cultivation, will hurt off-season rice output," the research branch of Siam Commercial Bank Plc said. The think-tank expected the harvest to drop to this year to 29 million tonnes, from 33 million tonnes, as a result of the drought.

The EIC also expects the income of rice, sugar cane and cassava growers to drop this year, due to lower production, and that will affect other businesses relying on farmers' money -- from seeds to motorcycle sales.

As for Ms Saifon, she's worried. With no water to grow food, or for daily use.

"I don't even have water for my rice field anymore," she says.