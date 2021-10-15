Cambodia, Thailand - Floods and landslides ( ADINet, ADINet, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2021)

Over the past few days, heavy rain has been affecting parts of Cambodia and Thailand, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), in Thailand, one person has been injured and more than 25,000 people have been affected across the Provinces of Chanthaburi, Loei, Lampang, Ranong and Saraburi. In Cambodia, 225 people have been displaced over the Kampong Speu Province.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over northern Thailand, northern and central Cambodia.