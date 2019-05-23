23 May 2019

Cambodia, Thailand agree on priorities for their flood and drought joint project

Report
from Mekong River Commission
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original

Bangkok, Thailand, 21 May 2019 – Officials from National Mekong Committees and line agencies of Cambodia and Thailand agreed on key priorities for floods and drought mitigation measures for a joint project on Flood and Drought Management for Tonle Sap sub-basin (9C/9T) between Cambodia and Thailand.

The two countries, who met at their Steering Committee Meeting late last week in Bangkok, selected five priorities for the project joint mechanism. The priorities include a flood and drought mitigation master plan for the 9C/9T sub-basin; an urban flood and drought management plan for Poipet and Aranhpathet provinces; database management on flood and drought; hydromet networks improvement; and regional capacity building on flood and drought management.

“We’ve identified common issues and shared a similar understanding on these water resource development challenges. We believe this mechanism will help us work better in dealing with both floods and droughts,” Secretary General of Thailand’s Office of National Water Resource Dr. Somkiat Prajamwong said.

“Cambodia appreciates Thailand for sharing this common understanding on the importance of bringing up these transboundary challenges to the table and work together so that it could help our countries work better to address water resource management challenges,” Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Water Resource and Meteorology Excellency Mr. Ponh Sachak said.

The joint project, launched in May 2018 and running until December 2021, is financed by the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry Cooperation, as part of the MRC-Germany cooperation.

“Germany acknowledges the significant achievement of the assessment and planning exercise of this joint project and we’re committed to furthering our support in this concrete measure for transboundary cooperation among MRC member countries,” MRC-GIZ Cooperation Program Director Dr. Bertrand Meinier said.

The project is transboundary in nature and seeks to better understand and manage the water resources development and management and to address economic and social development challenges in the two countries. It is a part of the National Indicative Plans of the two countries to implement the Mekong Basin Development Strategy – a cooperative plan toward joint efforts to address national, cross-border and regional needs, challenges and opportunities

The outcome of the assessment and planning phase of the joint project will be further discussed and developed into concrete flood and drought mitigation measures to put in the bankable proposals for potential funding for the implementation.

