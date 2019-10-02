Cabinet approves flood relief budget; air pollution action plan

BANGKOK (NNT) - Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said today that a meeting of cabinet ministers had approved a budget for the repair of damaged roads in flood-hit areas and the implementation of flood-relief measures, as the overall flood situation in the country has now eased.

Gen. Prayut said the cabinet meeting discussed existing and additional measures to assist flood victims in 32 provinces. The measures include 5,000-baht compensation for each household, relief packages to help affected farmers, and home repairs provided by soldiers, engineers and public volunteers. The Prime Minister also expressed his satisfaction that water levels have started to recede. Relevant agencies can now restore the situation back to normalcy and conduct damage assessments. He said all steps are in line with the law and the government’s budget.

The cabinet meeting also endorsed an action plan to address air pollution.

The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, announced that the cabinet meeting today had agreed on an action plan to tackle air pollution, which is on the national agenda. The action plan was approved by the Office of the National Environment Board according to the Prime Minister’s instruction.

The government has called on members of the public to refrain from outdoor burning and make sure that their motor vehicles don’t emit black smoke. They are also encouraged to use public transportation. The government has asked the industrial sector and construction companies for cooperation in reducing emissions.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment to compile the proposals offered by various ministries and submit a report to the cabinet for consideration as soon as possible.

Information and Source Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul Rewriter : Tarin Angskul National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th