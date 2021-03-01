Bon Luk Village Update – November 23, 2020

On November 23, 2020, the Jungle Aid team delivered Christmas gifts to 68 children, thanks to the students at Hua Hin International School. The children were very excited to receive presents.

The children of Bon Luk were happy to receive their gifts. The medical team assessed and treated 23 patients. 13 received new eyeglasses. Jungle Aid volunteers also provided a Muay Thai lesson and other fun activities and games.

The road to Bon Luk is long and arduous. It is the most remote village Jungle Aid visits, with almost two hours of off-road driving. Volunteers had to drive through the torrential rain on the rough roads, but it didn’t stop them..

Difficult road conditions to get to Bon Luk Well done to the Jungle Aid team! What an amazing trip . Thank you for your support!.