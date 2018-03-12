12 Mar 2018

BMA dredging canals in preparation for future flooding

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 11 Mar 2018

BANGKOK, 11th March 2018 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has unclogged canals and cleaned sewer drains in a move to prevent future flooding in the capital city.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Chakkaphan Phewngam led BMA officials, soldiers, and volunteers to clean Ban Khamin Canal and other waterways in Bangkok Noi district as part of the BMA’s flood prevention plan which aims to unclog 6,400 kilometers of sewer lines and 1,682 small and large canals stretching over 2,000 kilometers.

Ban Khamin Canal is 1.5 kilometers long and 3-7 meters wide. The canal has been plagued with water weeds such as water hyacinth, a free-floating perennial plant, and invasion by local residents.

The deputy governor said 2-3 water pumps will be installed along the canal in case of a water-related emergency.

The installation of water pumping machines and the unclogging of canals and the sewer system will cut the amount of time required to drain floodwaters out of Bangkok Noi in half.

Reporter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

