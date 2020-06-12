BMA begins drainage work in flood-prone areas

Equipment is being readied as unclogging of drains gets underway in the flood-prone areas of Bangkok, which is expected to be hit by two tropical storms between August and September, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Bangkok is bracing for its wettest period from the middle of next month until September, says City Clerk Silpasuay Raweesaengsoon.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said the rainy season began on March 18 and is likely to last until the middle of October.

The expected storms and seasonal heavy downpours have raised concerns about flooding in low-lying areas across the capital as well as locations where water may be slow to drain, according to the BMA.

Ms Silpasuay said that so far, 6,464 kilometres of the city's drainage system have already been cleaned. Also, water hyacinths and other floating weeds have been plucked from 1,984 canals and waterways. Faulty water pumps at pumping stations and water-retention ponds have also been repaired.

The BMA has marked 14 areas in nine districts as being flood-prone.

They include a stretch from Klong Prapa to Klong Prem Prachakorn in Laksi district on Chaeng Watthana Road, a spot opposite Bangkok Bank's branch on Ratchadaphisek Road in Chatuchak district, a section from Amornpan Market to Kaset intersection on Phahon Yothin Road and an area from Rajabhat Suan Dusit University to Krung Thon bridge in Dusit district.

The agency has also marked 56 flood-watch locations across 26 districts with many of them being along the main roads in the north of Bangkok such as Ngam Wong Wan, Kamphaeng Phet, Phahon Yothin, Ratchadaphisek and Chaeng Watthana.

The problem with the flood-prone and flood-watch areas involves low-lying geography and small underground drainage pipes. During heavy rains, large amounts of water is siphoned out from around adjacent offices and dumped into the drainage system causing water to overflow and flood nearby areas.

The city clerk added that construction of electric trains along some routes may also slow the pace at which water is removed from roads and the BMA had asked contractors to quickly wrap up building work in certain locations where drainage may be impeded.

Workers were removing rubbish from waterways to keep them from clogging water release channels at water stations.